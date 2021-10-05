Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expands By 70.4%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 237,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

