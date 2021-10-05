Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declines By 37.4%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SUZ traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
