Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declines By 38.1%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,744. The firm has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

