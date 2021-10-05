Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Drops By 43.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 43,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

