Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 59.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,336. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.