Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 59.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,336. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

