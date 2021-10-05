Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Grows By 64.2%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NYSE FOUR traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.55. 1,080,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

