Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Increases By 33.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 856,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Quanterix stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,220,092. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

