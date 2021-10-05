Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Expands By 66.7%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Get Puma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.