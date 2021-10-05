Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Declines By 38.5%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NUVR stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.