Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases By 50.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NXC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

