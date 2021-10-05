Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Expands By 48.1%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:NEU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.89. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.24 and its 200-day moving average is $341.93. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

