Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Grows By 36.0%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

