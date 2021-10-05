Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Grows By 48.8%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

LFT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 57.28 and a quick ratio of 57.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

