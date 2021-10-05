Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Grows By 45.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of IEUS traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

