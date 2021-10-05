Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Declines By 22.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

