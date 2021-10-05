Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declines By 22.0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

