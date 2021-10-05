Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Grows By 39.1%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,129. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.