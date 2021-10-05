Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Drops By 50.0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HLUYY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.79. 1,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HLUYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

