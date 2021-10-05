Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Declines By 44.6%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grove stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 210,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. Grove has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

