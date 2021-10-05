Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 56.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 218,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.