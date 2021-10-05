Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Rises By 72.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ROBT opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.