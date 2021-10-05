Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Drops By 39.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FAD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. 2,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $84.92 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

