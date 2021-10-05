Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rises By 29.7%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,128.7 days.

DLVHF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $13.73 on Tuesday, reaching $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

