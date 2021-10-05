Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Grows By 28.7%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 476,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

