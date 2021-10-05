Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Drops By 48.6%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 126.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 300.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth about $590,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC remained flat at $$9.83 on Monday. 87,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Cohn Robbins has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

