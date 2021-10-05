Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Rises By 42.6%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of ENDTF remained flat at $C$9.74 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

