Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases By 79.4%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of BPT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.