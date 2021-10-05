Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Decreases By 25.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BKEPP stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.