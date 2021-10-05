Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Increases By 40.6%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

