Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 27.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.