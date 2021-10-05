Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 27.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.98.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.