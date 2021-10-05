Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Decreases By 26.9%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CYTO stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

