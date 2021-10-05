Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Decreases By 26.9%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of CYTO stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62.
Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile
