Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Decreases By 28.6%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 253,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adagene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

