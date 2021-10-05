Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 45.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,766. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

