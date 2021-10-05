Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 45.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,766. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
