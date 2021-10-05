Shopping Hits One Day Volume of $757,790.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $47.31 or 0.00092247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $757,790.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.