Shelton Capital Management Sells 71,501 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,501 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

