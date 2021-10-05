Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.31 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

