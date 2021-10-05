Shelton Capital Management Purchases 7,800 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.14% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

