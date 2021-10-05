Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

