Shelton Capital Management Has $844,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $285.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.28 and a 200-day moving average of $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

