Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 419,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 388,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $14,992,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

