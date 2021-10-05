Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,735 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,913. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

