Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $638,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $255.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.00, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average is $270.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

