Shell Asset Management Co. Has $651,000 Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

