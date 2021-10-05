Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 146.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.