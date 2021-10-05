Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 180 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

