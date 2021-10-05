SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

