SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 66,220 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.