SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 55,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 504,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.