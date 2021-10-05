Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 20,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

SESN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,871,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,609. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

