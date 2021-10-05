SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of SEMR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $468,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,851 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

